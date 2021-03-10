Man arrested for robbery with knife and tomahawk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Wichita Falls man at tomahawk and knife point.
Jose Villagomez was arrested on March 9., for aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance.
Villagomoez reportedly learned the victim was carrying a large sum of cash while they were both visiting a Wichita Falls residence. When the suspect later held a tomahawk and knife to the victim, demanding his money, the victim reportedly thought he was joking.
Once the suspect left the residence with the victim’s money, the victim reportedly called his Dad and drove around to search for the suspect. They gave a description of the suspect to WFPD which police said they found on 24th Street. Authorities said they found the suspect in possession of $800 in cash and a baggie containing four Xanax pills. Later, two more Xanax pills fell from the suspect’s clothing at the police department.
Villagomez is currently in the Wichita County Jail and his bond totals $52,500.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.