18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There were also 30 new recoveries and no new deaths were reported.
There are now a total of 14,691 cases in Wichita County, with 109 of them still being active.
109 patients are currently recovering at home while seven are in the hospital. At last check, there was one patient in critical condition.
There have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,250 recoveries and 75,873 negative tests in Wichita County.
21 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 20,584
- Second dose - 14,016
Total Hospitalizations = 7
Stable = 6
Critical = 1
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
50 - 59
No hospitalizations
60 - 69
Stable - 3
70 - 79
Stable - 2
80+
No hospitalizations
