St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Dash organized by Downtown WF Development
St. Patrick's Day Downtown Dash enter to win coffee & cupcakes. (Source: Downtown Wichita Falls Development Facebook)
By KAUZ Team | March 10, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST - Updated March 10 at 1:36 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development organizes St. Patty Day run on Saturday.

The 5K run through Wichita Falls kicks off at the Wichita Falls Brewing Company located at 701 Indiana Avenue. On Saturday March 13 at 12 p.m., runners are encouraged to dress entirely in green.

All 5K runners will receive a free custom race shirt and 21 years and older will be given one beer ticket to the WF Brewing Company.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development said registering three or more coworkers enters your office to win coffee for 12 people from The Duck Coffee Company and 12 cupcakes from Ganache-To-Go, to be delivered straight to your office.

Organizers with the event said,” The run will begin in front of Wichita Falls Brewing Company at 701 Indiana, then head down Indiana and hop on the Circle Trail and up to the Falls and back down.”

You can register for the St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Dash here.

