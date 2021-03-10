Teen eagle scout works works to be the first female to earn eagle badge in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One young lady in Wichita Falls is well on her way to becoming the first female to earn her Eagle Scout badge in Wichita County.
17- year-old Sara Russell, has been a part of the Boys Scouts of America program since she was four. Earning merit badges and learning life skills is something she’s always had a passion for and she hasn’t let anything, especially her gender, stop her from achieving her goals.
“I think that females thought scouting was something only boys could do because that’s camping and that’s going outside and getting dirty and girls just don’t do that but it’s honesty so much more, said Sara Russell, North Texas Council Troop Leader.
Russell continued to participate in as much as she could, until the Boy Scouts of American finally allowed girls to join the troop.
“I was one of the founding members of Troop 43, which is one of the female troops in Wichita Falls and with them I have done tons of awesome things,” said Russell.
Now, along with the five other girls who are working towards earning their eagle badges, Sara will hopefully be the first.
“She really is amazing. She’s always been someone who’s wanted to do the right things, to help take care of people and the environment, " said Tiffany Russell, mother of Sara.
To earn that badge, she has to pass the board of review over her scouting accomplishments and Eagle Scout project, which the teen has partnered with the Wichita Falls River Bend Nature Center to create.
“They had mentioned they we’re thinking about some planters so I thought that’s interesting because we’ve built some planters and I should them how they would work and how they would benefit them,” said Russell.
“I really want to start a very active garden program with the curriculum so school children will come and use the garden,” said Leslie Cusick Fernandes, Education Coordinator River Bend Nature Center.
Family, mentors, and those around Russell couldn’t be prouder.
“Just watching her, how she’s learning and growing and how she’s helping other scouts and teaching them along the way and bringing them along, it’s just been wonderful.” said Maja Spadi, Scoutmaster Troop 43.
“This is something I’ve been working towards, essentially my whole life getting my Eagle, being a part of scouting, it’s kind of just the peak of everything,” said Russell.
Russell says she will become eligible for her eagle badge on March 17 and will go through board of review on March 25.
