URHCS CEO receives highest award by Texas Hospital Association

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Hospital Association awarded the United Regional Healthcare System President and Chief Executive Office on Wednesday.
Phyllis Cowling was the recipient of the 2020 Earl M. Collier Award for Distinguished Health Care Administration. The award was presented virtually at THA’s 2021 Annual Conference and Expo.
Colleagues of Cowling say she reinvented the vision for the hospital and her goals were to be “the best in the country.”
“I’ve had the honor of knowing and working with Phyllis for the last few decades. She is a dedicated, hard worker who exemplifies excellence in health care. She is a fervent advocate for access to quality health care. I cannot think of someone more deserving of this year’s Collier Award,” said Ted Shaw, president and CEO of the Texas Hospital Association.
This award is the highest honor given by the association.
Since 2005, Cowling spearheaded the hospital through a large campus expansion and earned national recognition for exemplary patient care. United Regional Health Care was named “Top 100 Hospitals” by Truven Health Analytics, in 2013 and 2014.
During Cowling’s time with URHCS, the hospital has maintained “Straight A’s” by The Leapfrog Groups’s Hospital Safety Grade since the spring of 2016.
