WFISD officials weigh pros and cons of creating virtual academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Education Agency has yet to decide if virtual learning will be an option for students next school year, but the Wichita Falls ISD is looking to change the way its students learn online, possibly through a virtual academy.
“In the spring last year, we just slapped a band-aid on it and got through,” Dr. Peter Griffiths, WFISD associate superintendent, said, “and then this year it got more robust with the technology and the synchronous and asynchronous learning, but we quickly learned that trying to be both things, face-to-face and online, that was too difficult.”
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Michael Kuhrt and Dr. Griffiths agreed: “If we’re going to have remote instruction next year, because students want that option, parents want that option for their children” Superintendent Kuhrt said, “we have to have a better way to do it.”
The idea behind the virtual academy would be to put all of the virtual learners in one space.
Officials went back and forth questioning what this would mean for staffing, a physical location for a virtual academy and how much it would cost to run. Some school board members were on board.
“So I think if we’re going to be allowed to provide remote learning, or some students have that option, we should explore that and figure out how to do it properly,” Elizabeth Yeager, board vice president, said.
Others questioned if the district was ready to take on a new project.
“Until we can say that we do that with all of our physical campuses [providing excellence], however many that is, yeah I would question whether introducing something new is in our best interests,” Bob Payton, a board member, said.
But Superintendent Kuhrt argued the district doesn’t want to be in the same place it was last summer, waiting on Texas Education Agency guidelines that could get here too late.
“That’s the whole purpose of us planning right now is to get to a better plan for instruction,” he said, “depending upon what the legislature allows or doesn’t allow.”
“So we’re just exploring all the pitfalls currently if this is a model we want to continue doing, and even that we need to wait for TEA to give us some kind of direction,” Dr. Griffiths added.
