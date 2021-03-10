Woman attempts to strike arresting officer with metal bar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls woman was arrested on Tuesday for retaliation and resisting arrest.
Stacy Tuttle was arrested around 6 p.m., after authorities said she began fighting the officer attempting to arrest her.
WF officers attempted to place handcuffs on Tuttle inside a residence on Evergreen Drive, during a “mental episode.”
The suspect claimed someone killed her daughter. Police asked Tuttle to show them where her daughter was and she reportedly led authorities to a room where her daughter was alive and safe.
The officers attempted to conduct an emergency commitment of Tuttle. One cuff was successfully placed on Tuttle’s wrist when she reportedly tried to hit the officer with her free hand. It’s reported the suspect did not make contact with the arresting officer. Tuttle then grabbed a metal “T” shaped bar used to shut water off and told the officer she was going to hit him. The officer said he was able to restrain her without further indecent.
Tuttle has not been released from the Wichita County Jail. Her bonds total $6,000.
