Agriculture industry returns to a sense of normalcy with expo at J.S. Bridwell Ag Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The noisy chatter heard throughout the J.S. Bridwell Agriculture Center in Wichita Falls today wasn’t just a sign of the Texas mask mandate ending, it was the sound of business getting back to normal for those in the ag industry.
“Everybody’s got a new breath of air and they’re ready to go,” said vendor and owner of Gee Auctions, Mickey Gee. “Everybody’s fired up and you can tell, the atmosphere is just different.”
A new breath of fresh air also gave farmers and ranchers a moment to reflect on the hardship of the past year.
“The only people that can remember anything worse are those that went through the {Great} Depression,” said Rick Vandiver, rancher and farmer.
A common theme of that reflection was community.
“I think we all kind of come together,” said Chance Koetter, rancher and farmer. “If the product stops growing or we have trouble, we kind of build each other up. If we all start to fail there’s no way we can do it. So, we know to get behind each other and I think that’s agriculture as a whole.”
And the sound of coming together means it’s back to business for farmers.
“I think the lesson here is that if you don’t plant the seed, it’s never going to grow and I think it’s about time that we get back to planting,” said Koetter.
