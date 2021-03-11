Artist Development Program provides business, creative skills training

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Ann Arnold-Ogden joined Brian Shrull on Wednesday to talk about the The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture’s Artist Development Program.
The program continues The Alliance’s tradition of giving artists the tools they need to improve their artistic practice; they also learn to use their creative skills as a way to increase their earned income.
In 2016, The Alliance set up its Teaching Artists Learning Lab, establishing a roster of artists prepared to provide creative programs for children across their service area. As an expansion of this commitment, the next-level professional development initiative will involve up to 15 area artists in a yearlong learning plan to develop their skills as artist entrepreneurs by:
- Building a cohort who are interested in making their artistic products available to a wider audience
- Engaging artists in activities designed to prepare them for making their work visible to new markets
- Deepening participants’ understanding of the financial and legal aspects of the business of art
The Alliance is seeking participants for this program, which comes with a $1,500 stipend to encourage full participation.
