Final day for WF ranch, farm and hemp expo

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thursday is the last day for the trade expo in Wichita Falls.
The Wichita Falls Ranch, Farm and Hemp Expo hosts booths, vendors and businesses as well as live entertainment and bull sales. Free demonstrations from professional horse trainers and presentations are showcased.
From noon to 4 p.m. at JS Bridwell Agriculture Center on 111 N. Burnett Street.
The last show is Thursday at 4 p.m.
You can find out more about presenters and exhibitors with the WF Ranch, Farm and Hemp Expo here.
