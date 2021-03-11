How to prepare for severe weather season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As severe weather season gets closer, knowing what to do long before the first scary cloud forms is a must. Mason Brighton spoke with the National Weather Service about to do to get prepared.
“I think one of the first steps in being safe in severe weather is planning ahead,” said Rick Smith, warning coordination meteorologist for NWS Norman.
What are some takeaways that people can have to make sure that we are safe whenever that severe weather strikes?
“Key is to put as many barriers between you and the outside as you can,” said Smith. “Then when you get into that protected area that you’ve identified, you really want to enhance your chances by covering up with whatever you have.”
“Mobile homes are not safe in any severe thunderstorm or tornado,” said Smith. “You need to have really advanced plans to find somewhere to shelter if you live in one of those.”
What do you need to do if you are caught outside or driving?
“If there is anyway possible, you need to get off of the road and get to a sturdy shelter,” said Smith. “That can be a bank, a convenience store, a truck stop, anywhere other than your vehicle.”
If you are out on the road, that can turn into a very scary situation really quick.
“Dealing with a tornado, that you may or may not be able to see, and especially if you can’t get away from it, yeah I can’t think of a worse situation to be in personally,” said Smith.
The best way to go about this is to always be planning ahead and change your travel plans first before even trying to risk getting on the road.
“A lot of times it’s one storm and it’s gone and there is no more to deal with so that may just mean waiting 15, 20, 30 minutes to delay your trip,” said Smith.
Some people park their cars under overpasses, is that a safe thing to do?
“Overpasses are not the ideal place to park your vehicle in any kind of thunderstorm,” said Smith. “So it actually funnels or channels the wind into a more concentrated area and speeds it up and that can cause problems by itself. So bridges and overpasses really are not shelters, shouldn’t be shelters for any kind of weather.”
“It’s that time to be alert, if there are thunderstorms in the forecast, if you’ve lived here any kind of time you kind of know you need to be paying attention,” said Smith.
