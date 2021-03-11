10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. There were also six new recoveries and no new deaths were reported.
There are now a total of 14,701 cases in Wichita County, with 120 of them still being active.
117 patients are currently recovering at home while three are in the hospital. At last check, there are no patients in critical condition.
There have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,256 recoveries and 76,172 negative tests in Wichita County.
Sevan tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 20,584
- Second dose - 14,016
Total Hospitalizations = 3
Stable = 3
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
Stable - 2
50 - 59
No hospitalizations
60 - 69
Stable - 1
70 - 79
No hospitalizations
80+
No hospitalizations
