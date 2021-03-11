News Channel 6 City Guide: Santa Rosa Communications (1)

“We originally reached out to Santa Rosa to get an internet connection for our Electra branch,” Sara Gray, IT Officer at Waggoner National Bank said. “That’s when they put us in connection with Pinnacle [Network Solutions] who ended up providing an internet connection for us out there. We continued to work with them when we decided that we needed to rewire our [Vernon] bank [location.] My customer experience with Santa Rosa was great. Everybody was very helpful. They were very quick to answer any questions that I had or concerns.”