News Channel 6 City Guide: Santa Rosa Communications (1)

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking a look at Santa Rosa Communications. They provide telephone, internet, video services, and business products to customers across North Texas and southern Oklahoma.
“Santa Rosa Communications actually began back in 1952 as Santa Rosa Telephone Cooperative. As time has evolved and technologies have evolved, to better describe who we are or what services we offer, we do business as Santa Rosa Communications,” Kirk Petty, CEO of Santa Rosa Communications said. “Recently, we have acquired PCnet to help us with managed services and we have acquired Pinnacle Network Solutions to enable us to get faster speed internet out into the really rural areas.”
Santa Rosa Communications serves a 4500 square mile radius across Texoma. This locally owned and operated company stays knowledgeable in the latest technology for their customers.
“The Santa Rosa family is the simple solution, and it truly is just that,” Bryan Gibson, Vice President of PCnet said. “Not only can we bring internet to the door of your business, but we can secure and manage every network device inside and the customer only has to ever make one phone call.”
You can expect great rates and phenomenal customer service. At any time, customers are able to speak with local service representatives and in some cases, can even talk to leaders in management all the way up to the CEO if they’re having a problem. It’s a local edge Santa Rosa Communications enjoys having.
“Pinnacle Network Solutions, when we joined Santa Rosa Communications, helped our customers immensely,” Glenn Tarter, Vice President of Pinnacle Network Solutions said. “The first thing that it did was, Santa Rosa Communications has fiber connection available. We were able to incorporate that fiber connection to offer faster and more reliable speed to our customers.”
They recently helped Waggoner National Bank with projects at the Vernon and Electra locations.
“We originally reached out to Santa Rosa to get an internet connection for our Electra branch,” Sara Gray, IT Officer at Waggoner National Bank said. “That’s when they put us in connection with Pinnacle [Network Solutions] who ended up providing an internet connection for us out there. We continued to work with them when we decided that we needed to rewire our [Vernon] bank [location.] My customer experience with Santa Rosa was great. Everybody was very helpful. They were very quick to answer any questions that I had or concerns.”
For more information about the products and services offered through Santa Rosa Communications, Pinnacle Network Solutions, or PCnet, you can call 888-886-2217 or visit SantaRosaFiber.com.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact host & producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.