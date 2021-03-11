NorTX Campfire’s ‘Absolutely Incredible Kid’s Day’ moved up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Camp Fire North Texas announced their kid’s recognition event was moved.
The organization’s annual event which adults write uplifting letters to kids, will take place a week sooner.
“It is a day of recognition for all children, not just Camp Fire Kids! We ask all adults and older siblings to write a note of encouragement to their children, siblings, nieces and nephews, neighbor kids or any child they think could use a boost to their self confidence,” said Campfire officials.
The “Absolutely Incredible Kid’s Day” was moved from Thursday March 18 to Thursday March 11.
Organizers said Judge Woody Gossom is overseeing the event.
Officials with Camp Fire North Texas said the event is scheduled at the lodge in Harrold Park, beginning at 4:15 p.m.
