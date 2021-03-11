NorTX Campfire’s ‘Absolutely Incredible Kid’s Day’ moved up

Fall Family Fun Night is coming up on Thursday, September 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Harrell Park. (Source: Camp Fire North Texas)
By KAUZ Team | March 11, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST - Updated March 11 at 12:28 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Camp Fire North Texas announced their kid’s recognition event was moved.

The organization’s annual event which adults write uplifting letters to kids, will take place a week sooner.

“It is a day of recognition for all children, not just Camp Fire Kids! We ask all adults and older siblings to write a note of encouragement to their children, siblings, nieces and nephews, neighbor kids or any child they think could use a boost to their self confidence,” said Campfire officials.

Camp Fire North Texas Absolutely Incredible Kid's Day moved up. (Source: Camp Fire North Texas Facebook)

The “Absolutely Incredible Kid’s Day” was moved from Thursday March 18 to Thursday March 11.

Organizers said Judge Woody Gossom is overseeing the event.

Officials with Camp Fire North Texas said the event is scheduled at the lodge in Harrold Park, beginning at 4:15 p.m.

