UPDATE: One man dead after early morning rollover accident

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -
29-year-old Anthony Prouty was pronounced dead before 4 a.m.,Thursday morning after a rollover accident on the 1300 block of N. Scott Avenue.
The Wichita Falls Police Department says Prouty was the sole occupant and ejected from the vehicle during the roll-over accident. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, according to authorities.
WFPD officers and one citizen performed CPR on Prouty until ambulances arrived.
The WFPD Accident Investigations Unit is still investigating the crash.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover accident early Thursday morning.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the crash at N. Scott Ave. and Sheppard Access Rd. that happened around 3 a.m.
This accident was in a similar area to a crash from Jan. 27 where two people died after fleeing Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies.
Stick with News Channel 6 to learn more on this developing story.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.