Prince William defends UK monarchy against racism accusation

Britain's Prince William, with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, visits School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021. Prince William has defended Britain’s monarchy against accusations of bigotry made by his brother, Prince Harry, and his sister-in-law, Meghan, insisting the family is not racist. In comments made during a visit Thursday to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview his brother and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey. Buckingham Palace sought to respond to Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment in a 61-word statement, but it has failed to quell the controversy. (Source: Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)