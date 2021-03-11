Severe storms are possible Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday, we are going to have warm conditions once again. We will have a high of about 81 with mostly cloudy skies. There is good news with today’s forecast. It will not be nearly as windy as it has been over the last few days. The wind will be out of the south, only at 10 to 20 mph. The low for tonight will be about 62, with cloudy skies. Friday, rain chances return to the forecast. We have a 20% chance for showers and storms on Friday. We will have a high of about 78 with cloudy skies. Then going into Saturday, we have a First Alert Weather Day. Saturday we are anticipating a strong line of showers and storms to develop. We are mainly expecting strong winds with this system. But I cannot rule out some hail and a very very isolated spin-up could be possible.