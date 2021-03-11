WF residents react to first day without mask mandate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls residents reacted to Governor Greg Abbott’s first day of the no mask mandate across the state of Texas.
Some residents say no matter what Governor Abbott says, they will continue to keep their masks on, and these days it’s something that they never leave home without.
“This is a new normal for now, I mean this is life. I can’t even walk into my job without a masks on so it’s just our normal,” said Printice and Emily Lee, Wichita Falls residents.
Exactly one week ago Wednesday, Abbott announced that he was leaving the decision up to Texans if they were comfortable not wearing masks in public.
“It’s each individual person responsibility to keep everyone else around them safe. Regardless if they’re vaccinated or not, me and my wife are both vaccinated. So all be it we’re still going to continue to wear our masks,” said Lee.
As shoppers went in and out of stores, signs still read ‘you must be wearing a masks to enter.’
“I’ll wear it if a businesses asks me to wear it. I don’t have a problem with it but I prefer not to wear it. As soon as I walk out that door that masks comes off and if you don’t like that, I’m sorry,” said Toni Grillo, a Wichita Falls shopper.
According to residents, they say feeling safe again without a mask in public won’t happen overnight.
“Until those numbers start going down where we can get to when we don’t have to wear masks anymore because it’s a year now. So I think if we just keep doing what we’re suppose to do whether he told us we don’t have to we’ll finally get pass all this,” said Emily Lee.
Some of the stores in the shopping center near Call Field Road that still require masks are
- TJMAXX
- Dollar Tree
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Rib Crib
