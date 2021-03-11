WFISD to offer free spring break meals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - All children can receive free meals during spring break next week.
The Wichita Falls Independent School District partnered with Chartwells to offer free meal boxes for children under age 18. The meal boxes are available for order until Friday, March 12 at 4 p.m.
WFISD said the meal boxes can be picked up on March 15 at the following locations:
- Lamar Elementary
- Burgess Elementary
- Zundelowitz Elementary
- Washington Elementary
- Barwise Middle School
Most pick ups will take place in the back of the school and the child does not have to be present nor attend the school.
Organizers with WFISD said in order to receive a meal box, you must place an order with their office by the deadline. You can order your meal box by calling the Child Nutrition Office at (940) 235-1065 ext. 29001. You will will be scheduled to pick up at from either 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 15.
Each child will receive 15 meals according to the WFISD.
For more information on Chartwells daily food service click here.
