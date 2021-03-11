WFISD to offer free spring break meals

Organizers with WFISD said in order to receive a meal box, you must place an order with their office by the deadline. You can order your meal box by calling the Child Nutrition Office at (940) 235-1065 ext. 29001. You will will be scheduled to pick up at from either 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 15.