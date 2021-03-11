Woman arrested for DWI after driving ‘recklessly’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One woman was arrested after a night out led to driving the wrong way early Thursday morning.
Consuelo Villa was arrested around 4:32 a.m., after Wichita Falls police said she was seen traveling “recklessly” near Sheppard Airforce Base on Thursday. Villa was reportedly driving the wrong way near an apartment complex when police pulled her over. The car smelled like alcohol and upon exiting the vehicle, Villa stumbled out of the car, according to authorities.
This is Villa’s second DWI charge, including one from October of 2019.
Villa has not been released from the Wichita County Jail and her bond is set at $750.
