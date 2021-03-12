4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday. There were also three new recoveries and no deaths were reported.
There are now a total of 14,705 cases in Wichita County, with 121 of them still being active.
117 patients are currently recovering at home while four are in the hospital. At last check, there are no patients in critical condition.
There have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,259 recoveries and 76,248 negative tests in Wichita County.
Nine tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 20,995
- Second dose - 14,213
The Department of State Health Services has updated the definition of re-infection to the following: meets confirmatory laboratory evidence, must be greater than 90 days from the initial infection (from symptom onset date) and the individual must be symptomatic. To date, Wichita County has had 29 reinfections and of those, 5 are currently active cases. Reinfections are not given a new case number, as each person is only counted once. The individuals are still listed under their original case numbers.
We are ending the week with positive news. There are no deaths to report, 4 new cases, 4 hospitalizations, and 3 new recoveries.
Totals for the week ending March 12 are as follows:
Total new cases - 71
Average Positivity Rate - 8%
Case Type
Contact = 9 cases
Close Contact = 7 cases
Community Spread = 42 cases
Under Investigation = 13 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 1 case
6 – 10 = 3 cases
11 – 19 = 12 cases
20 – 29 = 20 cases
30 – 39 = 10 cases
40 – 49 = 8 cases
50 – 59 = 8 cases
60 – 69 = 6 cases
70 – 79 = 2 cases
80+ = 1 case
Total Hospitalizations = 4
Stable - 4
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
Stable - 2
50 - 59
No hospitalizations
60 - 69
Stable - 1
70 - 79
No hospitalizations
80+
No hospitalizations
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.