Inside the Comanche Nation Entertainment First Alert Tracker

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We continue our 5th Season coverage on Thursday by taking an inside look at the Comanche Nation Entertainment First Alert Tracker and how our First Alert Weather Team plans to utilize it.
The First Alert Weather Team is raising the bar when it comes to severe weather coverage. This year, we are going to be able to bring you storm coverage like never before; that’s all thanks to the First Alert Tracker.
“Over the last couple of years, Comanche Nation Entertainment and News Channel 6 has teamed up to provide us with an ultimate storm tracking vehicle,” said Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist.
“This thing has all the bells and whistles on it. It has cameras in the front and cameras in the back,” said Johnson. “One of the coolest things we have, it is called a 360 bubble camera. It is a camera that is on top and it allows us to video no matter which direction and it allows us to go around in a circle and we can get all angles of the storm.”
SEVERE WEATHER WEEK COVERAGE:
Having eyes and ears on the ground watching storms is imperative when severe weather comes around.
“Now with the First Alert Tracker we can be there, our eyes and ears are on the ground and we can show you what is going on,” said Johnson, “And if something is about to develop out of the storm, not only a tornado but also maybe some strong winds, maybe some hail is beginning to develop. We can show you all that now and it is important for me to be able to see it too so I can confirm what I am seeing on the radar. That is why it is so important.”
When the weather team covers severe weather, we show and rely on the radar to tell us part of the story. However, the radar can only tell part of the story.
“We are showing rotation in the storm, we are showing a lot of rain, we are showing hail,” said Johnson, “But with this we can show you exactly what is happening underneath the clouds.”
Then using the 360 camera on top of the vehicle. We can keep eyes on the storm at all times.
“Now as we are trying to reposition ourselves, we can actually continue to film and show you exactly what the storm is doing so if it does drop something while we are trying to get in a better position, you are going to see it,” said Johnson.
With this vehicle being all-wheel drive, we can take it anywhere, in any weather with confidence.
“So no matter where the storm is, we are going to be there, at it, tracking it for you,” said Johnson.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.