Notre Dame Catholic School to close at end of school year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Notre Dame Catholic School will be closing its doors at the end of the academic year.
The Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth released the following statement on Thursday:
“After many years of deferred and costly maintenance and renovations on aging buildings, a clearly recognized lack of population growth in the Wichita Falls area, particularly in the number of families with school-aged children, declining or insufficient growth in enrollment, and escalating financial decline, Notre Dame Catholic School is compelled to cease operations at both campuses at the end of the current 2020-2021 school year.”
“While this is very sad, it is the sadness of transition and not the sadness of failure. The command of the Lord remains, and it is also a time for thanksgiving as we celebrate the many years of generous service and fruitful graces afforded to so many people through the institution of Notre Dame Catholic School in service to the apostolate of Catholic education in Wichita Falls, Texas.”
