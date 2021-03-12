Panda Biotech lays out plan to transform old building on I-44 into hemp processing plant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The dream of bringing Panda Biotech and hemp processing to Wichita Falls may still feel like a distant reality, but that reality now has a concrete plan.
“The building’s in great shape, but there’s a lot of maintenance items we’ve got to do,” said Panda Biotech Project Manager Mike Delcambre. “We’re removing everything that you see in the area. All the existing ductwork, all the existing lighting, all the processed piping, all the fire suppressant system, all of that is going to be taken out and put back into what we need.”
Purchase of the building, an old GM plant located I-44, will happen on May 1st of this year with construction starting May 15th. The plant will begin production in March of 2022 with additional equipment being installed in July of 2022 before moving to fully operational status in January of 2023.
“It’s going to be a showplace,” said Delcambre. “This is where all our major investors and off-takers are going to be coming to look at and say, ‘how real are you.’”
Tillary Timmons-Sims of the Texas Hemp Growers Association says there are still other hurdles to climb when it comes to the hemp industry in Texas.
“Finding a way for the farmer to have the right genetic and the processor right there within about 100 miles, that’s really a key for getting things started,” said Timmons-Sims.
Panda Biotech is hoping to have 100% of the farmers be from Wichita Falls and plan to supply seeds with those right genetics to help yield the nearly 310 million pounds of hemp that will be processed each year.
That image may be hard to imagine now, but the plan to get there is intact.
“The environment around here makes it really easy for us,” said Delcambre. “It feels good and we’re just really happy to be here.”
