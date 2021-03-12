Severe storms are possible tonight and tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday, we are going to have a 30% chance for showers and storms. Showers look to develop after lunchtime. Storms will develop later this evening around 6 PM in our western counties. The biggest threats with those storms will be hail and strong winds. I cannot rule out an isolated tornado or two, but primarily we are not looking at that. The high for today will be about 77. We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday. We are expecting a strong line of storms to develop along the dryline. The main threats we are looking at are strong straight-line winds and hail. Again, I cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado or two. However, environmental conditions have to be just right for that to happen. Saturday we will have a high of about 70. With a 60% chance of storms.