What you need to know this tax filing season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Tuesday President Joe Biden signed the America Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill.
It includes another round of stimulus checks, an extension of unemployment and others that will have an impact on how you file your taxes this year.
“There’s a couple of things that are definitely going to be affecting people,” VITA’s program director said.
Beginning with stimulus checks: if you received both of yours in 2020, neither are taxable.
If you never did, “you’ve got to claim the recovery rebate credit. That’s the way to ensure that you get the money that you are owed,” Jill Schlesinger, a CBS News business analyst, said.
If you did, this next round of $1,400 checks should be on their way.
“They’re either going to automatically give it to you, and they’re going to use 2020′s tax return if they can or 2019 if you haven’t filed yet,” Genevieve Anderson, the director, said.
If you collected unemployment in 2020, up to $10,200 of it will not be federally taxed.
“This is a one-year provision,” Schlesinger explained, “if you’re thinking about your tax filing right now, keep that in mind.”
With changes expected to come with other tax laws, such as the child tax credit and the premium tax credit, Anderson said tax preparers don’t have all the answers right now.
If you’ve already filed, “definitely want to follow up with your tax preparer to see what we can do or what we’ve heard,” Anderson said, “not today, not tomorrow but in a couple of weeks when we actually hear more information back down from the IRS.”
If you haven’t started the process, Anderson said you could be waiting long before you are able to get help from VITA. The state’s 211 system is already seeing delays.
“They’re probably about a week behind, and my appointments are full until the middle of April right now,” Anderson said. “so if you wait you might be waiting until August.
So her biggest piece of advice: “don’t. Don’t wait.”
