City of Bowie hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - The city of Bowie is teaming up with the Texas Army National Guard to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week.
The clinic will take place on Tuesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 17 at the West Hall of the Community Center.
To make an appointment, call (940) 872-1890. Phone lines will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday, March 14.
Vaccine eligibility consists of the following:
- Anyone 16 years of age or older with a chronic medical condition
- First Responders
- Healthcare Workers
- Teachers
- Child care Workers
- Anyone 50 years old or older
