Hundreds of families to receive spring break meals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will go to Wichita Falls ISD families to cover a weeks worth of meals while students are on spring break.
“The USDA has made some waivers to say, ‘hey we know that there is a need out there so we need to continue to feed the kids,” said Farai Sithole, resident district manager for Chartwells K12.
Through the child nutrition provider for the district, Chartwells K12, nutritious meals are available for students.
“If you’re still packing your kids lunches for school. Give us a chance. Give us a shot. We serve happy and healthy,” said Carrie Richardson, executive chef for Chartwells K12 at WFISD.
During the pandemic, Chartwells K12 distributed free meal boxes during two breaks and now for a third time in meeting the needs of families.
“We did that with the Christmas break and the Thanksgiving break and so we saw how successful those events went and so with the break in spring break as well we decided, ‘hey, we need to continue doing this’ because obviously the need is greater,’” said Sithole.
Officials with Chartwells K12 are receiving thank you notes from families and added more to pick up dates to improve the process.
“So if you have students. One student in an elementary, one student in a middle school, one student in a high school. You can all pick up for all three kids in one location,” said Richardson.
“We’re here for them and this is a difficult time and any resources within our abilities that we have we are going to put them out,” said Sithole.
Chartwells K12 officials are starting to plan ahead for what they are going to do for summer.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.