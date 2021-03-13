Senior care facilities reopen to visitors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Nearly one year to the day since COVID-19 restrictions stopped nursing home visitations, things are beginning to open back up thanks to federal guideline changes.
“Nothing can substitute the warm embrace of a loved one in someone’s mental health,” Richard Miller, the Sheridan Medical Lodge administrator, said.
Miller says it’s a sense of relief to know their residents can get back to a level of normalcy.
“Oh it’s amazing for the residents, the residents are ecstatic and so are the family members,” Miller said.
Both indoor and outdoor visitations can resume, with safety measures being followed of course.
“This has been a year’s worth of news that hasn’t always been good. This is the best news we could of hoped for,” Miller said.
Feelings of hope are being felt across Texoma.
“Everyone that I have spoken too has said that they are so happy to hear these developments and we are excited to be able to facilitate,” Kevin Laukhuf, Senior Care and Rehabilitation administrator, said.
With COVID-19 conditions improving across the country, things are moving back to how they were pre-pandemic.
“Essential care givers will still be tested just like always but the visitors who are not essential care givers can come to our building and come and visit their loved ones,” Kaukhuf said.
It’s something that’s been missed now for quite a long time.
“Tomorrow marks one year since we our doors and it’s been a very long year, a tough year,” Wendy Seale, Sheridan Medial Lodge marketing director, said.
