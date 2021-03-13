Strong storms move through Texoma tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A strong line of storms will develop and make its way across Texoma later this afternoon into the evening. A tornado developing near Childress into the Texas panhandle cannot be ruled out. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Childress, Cottle, and King counties until 9 p.m. tonight.
These storms will form a line, moving east into our area over the next few hours. The main concern across our area will be strong wind gusts with the line. There may be some hail and an isolated tornado threat across some of our western counties. The line will gradually weaken after sunset.
