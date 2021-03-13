WF private schools ban together after Notre Dame closure

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls private schools are banding together after learning Notre Dame Catholic School will be closing it’s doors at the end of the school year.
Wichita Christian School staff members say although Notre Dame Catholic High School was a friendly competitor, they are completely saddened by the loss of another fellow private school.
“Our hearts go out to the community there. I have a personal connection with Notre Dame. My own son graduated there in 1999 and he, his buddies and friends’ parents are very sad about that too,” said Karla Wallace, Superintendent of Wichita Christian School.
Just 24 hours ago, the news broke that the school would be leaving behind a legacy of teaching children since 1904. A day later, Wallace says she’s already begun getting phone calls from parents from the school wanting more information about Wichita Christian School.
“We even had a few students enrolled because those parents absolutely want to continue Christian education,” said Wallace.
However, it’s not just Notre Dame Catholic High School students that will need a new home.
“We’ll need additional staff. I know that we’ll have an opening in our math department already for next fall so we’ll be looking for a math teacher,” said Wallace.
With only 278 students on campus, there is plenty of room to grow.
“We had limited capacity due to COVID but we’re going to be relaxing that so we can add students but we also have three empty classrooms where we can form new classes,” said Wallace.
Wichita Christian School faculty members are determined to do whatever it takes to make former Notre Dame students feel welcome.
“Anybody that comes in, we’re just going to treat them the same way we would treat anybody that came in, we’re one big family over here,” said Seth Nolan, Athletic Director of Wichita Christian School.
“There will be a little adjustment with the new faces but I think our kids are going to love it. They’re already talking about it and thinking about it. So I think it’s going to be a great change for them,” said Lauren Castles, Coach at Wichita Christian School.
The school says while they are not a Catholic based campus, they do have catholic teachers on staff and college preparatory classes as well. So if students do decide to enroll, they won’t miss a beat.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.