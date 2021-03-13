50 WFISD teachers gifted with free Chick-fil-A for a year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - 50 lucky Wichita Falls ISD staff members got a surprise from Chick-fil-A on Thursday.
They were gifted free Chick-fil-A for an entire year.
It was through the First 100 event, usually given to the first 100 customers that attend a new store opening celebration.
These free treats were instead given to staff members in the school district selected at random.
Chick-fil-A in Wichita Falls is a PIE partner with the WFISD and the district wants to thank them for everything they do for teachers and students
