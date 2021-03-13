WFPD investigating single car crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police officers are investigating a single-car crash near the intersection of Missile Road and Hooper Drive.
Police on scene tell our crews that one white pickup truck crashed into a tree in the Missile Road median. Police say the female driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Missile Road from Hooper Road to Greentree Avenue will be closed for a few hours Saturday morning as police conduct their investigation.
This is a developing story, stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
