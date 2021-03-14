ENJJPT Steering Committee discuss an initiative for producing combat pilots

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program is adding a program that will change the way they instruct fighter pilots.
“We got approval to execute a small group tryout for an initiative we’re calling ENJJPT 2030,” said Col. Bob Haas, 80th Flying Training Wing commander.
ENJJPT’s Steering Committee regularly looks at the training program to make improvements in the best interest of the student pilots.
“We’re here for them to make them successful. Aviators in combat. Fighter pilots for NATO. Most of our instructors here have done the job or now passing on knowledge to the next generation,” said Maj. Andrew Faith, Senior National Representative and Royal Canadian Air Force.
In practicing safety measures during the pandemic, the meeting was held virtually.
Maj. Andrew Faith is one of many interested in the results of ENJJPT 2030.
“ENJJPT 2030 is obviously a nice lead in to future training for NATO. Making things more efficient and combining forces and producing some down time,” said Maj. Andrew Faith.
As demanding and stressful pilot training is, the program is centered around the students.
“It’s not just about flying the airplane. We’re looking about the mental and physical well being of these young students because they will go on to fly fighters hopefully for the rest of their career,” said Col. Bob Haas.
The Steering Committee meets twice a year. In the spring it takes place at Sheppard Air Force Base and in the fall it’s held in Europe.
Officials say it’s been proposed that SAFB will host the fall meeting this year.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.