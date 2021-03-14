Sunshine returns to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a cloudy and windy Saturday, sunshine has returned to Texoma. We are seeing highs near and just above 70. Winds have stayed pretty strong today out of the southwest at about 20 mph, those will die down over the next few hours. Tomorrow warms up to the mid 60′s.
Tuesday we see temps get close to 80 and storms are possible in the afternoon. The rest of the week looks great, with lots of sunshine in the forecast.
