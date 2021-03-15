City of Bowie hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - The city of Bowie is teaming up with the Texas Army National Guard to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.
The clinic will take place on Tuesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 17 at the West Hall of the Community Center.
Appointments can still be made for Wednesday; Phone lines will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Call (940) 872-1890 during this time to make your appointment.
The city of Bowie has opened up the clinic to anyone who is interested in getting a vaccine.
