City of Bowie hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week

City of Bowie hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week
The city of Bowie is teaming up with the Texas Army National Guard to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week. (Source: WTOC)
By KAUZ Team | March 15, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 5:44 PM

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - The city of Bowie is teaming up with the Texas Army National Guard to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

APPOINTMENTS for Wednesday, March 17 will still be taken by calling tomorrow Tuesday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. We...

Posted by City of Bowie, TX on Monday, March 15, 2021

The clinic will take place on Tuesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 17 at the West Hall of the Community Center.

Appointments can still be made for Wednesday; Phone lines will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Call (940) 872-1890 during this time to make your appointment.

The city of Bowie has opened up the clinic to anyone who is interested in getting a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.