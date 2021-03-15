Co-workers and friends of local broadcaster host benefit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Most people who know Zach Morton know him for his career on the radio, but Sunday friends and family gathered to help support Zach in his battle with throat cancer.
Morton’s broadcast co-workers and long-time friends hosted an afternoon of spaghetti and auctions to help pay for Morton’s medical costs.
“When they found out he had throat cancer, of course we were all devastated by that because basically it’s how he made a living for so many years,” said Big Jim Russell, Cumulus broadcaster who worked with Morton.
“There’s so many of them that gave without even knowing Zach. Just because of the story of Zach, they felt the love to give to him and that’s just amazing. Wichita Falls is amazing,” said Scotty Preston, Cumulus broadcaster who worked with Morton.
Preston knows the struggle all too well as he had his own battles with cancer in 2016 and says he felt the need to help with medical costs.
“We want to just say everybody we got to fight cancer and he has put up a great fight. I know what he went through. It’s been unbelievable,” said Preston.
Organizers estimate that $7,500 was raised for Zach.
