Gov. Abbott calls for more poll transparency, laws to prevent voter fraud

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference in Houston Monday discussing legislation he said is meant to protect election integrity in Texas.
According to a press release, the Governor named election integrity as an emergency legislative item during his State of the State address in February.
Gov. Abbott was joined for the press conference by Sen. Paul Bettencourt and Rep. Briscoe Cain, who have both filed several pieces of legislation addressing the matter.
Gov. Abbott discussed the need to pass laws this session to prevent election officials from jeopardizing the election process and encouraging voter fraud through the abuse of mail ballots and drive-thru voting. He also called for more transparency at the polls by ensuring that poll watchers in Texas are not obstructed from observing the counting of ballots.
“Our objective in Texas is to ensure that every eligible voter gets to vote and that only eligible ballots are counted,” said Gov. Abbott. “In the 2020 election, we witnessed actions throughout our state that could risk the integrity of our elections and enable voter fraud, which is why I made election integrity an emergency item this session. Thank you to Senator Bettencourt and Representative Cain for their leadership on this important issue and drafting legislation to protect free and fair elections in the state of Texas.”
