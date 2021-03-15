MSU’s ‘Give Kid’s a Smile Day’ through Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU offers free teeth cleanings for kids on Monday and Tuesday.
The Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic said the event, originally scheduled in February, will take place on Monday. Beginning at 8 a.m., Midwestern State University student’s conduct free teeth cleanings for children, supervised by staff. The event will continue through Tuesday, March 16 for children ages 5-12.
The hours are 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m., Monday and Tuesday.
Other services performed are exposure of dental X-ray films, fluoride treatments, sealants and plaque control instructions. A dentist is on-site to oversee educational practices.
To make an appointment, the clinic said call Jeana Brunson at 940-397-4737 or 940-397-4764.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.