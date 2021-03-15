8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There were also 35 new recoveries and no deaths were reported.
The Health District has no deaths to report today!
They received 3 cases Saturday and 5 cases today for a total of 8 new cases to report. There are 7 hospitalizations and 35 recoveries to also report today.
There are now a total of 14,713 cases in Wichita County, with 94 of them still being active.
87 patients are currently recovering at home while seven are in the hospital. At last check, there was no patients in critical condition.
There have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,294 recoveries and 76,430 negative tests in Wichita County.
11 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 23,691
- Second dose - 15,548
Total Hospitalizations = 7
Stable - 7
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 2
50 - 59
No hospitalizations
60 - 69
Stable - 2
70 - 79
Stable - 1
80+
No hospitalizations
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.