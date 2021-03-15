The Nifty Thrifty, Graham’s crisis consignment store, opens Monday

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The Nifty Thrifty store in Graham opens the doors on Monday, March 15.
The business located on 601 Indiana Street, directly supports the Graham Area Crisis Center and is open to the public and client’s using the center’s services.
Crisis Center Executive Director Cathy Partridge said, “There was a line to pay all day except for a few minutes during lunch.” Partridge says the store offers assorted items like clothing, jewelry, furniture and a boutique on-site.
“The organization provides services, such as providing food, clothes and monetary assistance for those in the community who have a need. The mission of the organization is “to provide basic needs, both physical and emotional,” for those who require their services,” said Nifty Thrifty staff.
The consignment store hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials said hours are contingent to change,if “the store takes off.”
