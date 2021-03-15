Storm chances return Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday, we are going to have nice weather. Today, we will have a high of about 71 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be calmer than Sunday. It will be out of the west at about 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, we have storm chances returning. A cold front will be coming through late Tuesday into Wednesday. Tuesday will be warm, with a high of about 83. Sustained winds from about 15 to 25 mph on Tuesday will be present. Once the cold front comes through, it will drop our temps. The high on Wednesday will only be about 64. The wind will be even stronger on Wednesday. The wind will be out of the south at 20 to 35 mph. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph.