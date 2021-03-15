Two structure fires Monday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two structure fires, minutes apart, blazed on Monday morning.
A fire reportedly started in the garage of a residence on 11th Street around 1 a.m. Less than hour later, around 1:30 a.m., according to reports, another structure fire occurred on 32nd street in an unoccupied residence.
There were no injuries reported. Stick with News Channel 6 for this developing story.
