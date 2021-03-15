Two structure fires Monday morning

By KAUZ Team | March 15, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 9:54 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two structure fires, minutes apart, blazed on Monday morning.

The Wichita Fall Fire Department is reportedly investigating two structure fires which occurred early Monday.

A fire reportedly started in the garage of a residence on 11th Street around 1 a.m. Less than hour later, around 1:30 a.m., according to reports, another structure fire occurred on 32nd street in an unoccupied residence.

There were no injuries reported. Stick with News Channel 6 for this developing story.

