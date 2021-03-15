UPDATE: Identity released in single-car fatality

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE: The identity of the female involved in the single-car crash on Saturday was released.
Wichita Falls Police said Cindi Marie Smith, age 25, was pronounced dead at United Regional Health Care Systems around 5:30 a.m.
Smith was the sole the occupant in the Chevrolet Colorado which struck a tree early Saturday morning.
Alcohol is suspect, according to police, but this is an ongoing investigation.
Wichita Falls police officers are investigating a single-car crash near the intersection of Missile Road and Hooper Drive.
Police on scene tell our crews that one white pickup truck crashed into a tree in the Missile Road median. Police say the female driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Missile Road from Hooper Road to Greentree Avenue will be closed for a few hours Saturday morning as police conduct their investigation.
