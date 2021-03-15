Volunteers needed for 2021 Cajun Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development is looking for volunteers to help with the annual Cajun Fest.
“Downtown Wichita Falls Development has had tremendous volunteer support from Sheppard Air Force Base in previous years; however, this year we are relying on community groups/individuals for support. We are asking the community to volunteer to help us keep going and ensuring we can continue to have great events for our community,” Downtown Wichita Falls Development officials said in a press release.
The annual event hosts Cajun and Creole foods, as well as vendors, live music and activities for all ages.
The festival was originally scheduled in 2020 but cancelled due to COVID. Organizers said adjustments were made to ensure everyone’s safety; visitors can expect a larger footprint providing roomier food areas and sanitation stations. Masks are also being encouraged.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 and tickets will go on sale Thursday, April 1.
Downtown WF Development says the festival will take place on Ohio Street to Indiana Avenue, from 8th to 10th streets.
Sign up here to volunteer.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.