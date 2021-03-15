WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout March

WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout March
. (Source: kauz)
By Dakota Mize | March 15, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 3:27 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of March.

WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout March
WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout March (Source: WFAFB)

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Legacy Church of God on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Then on Wednesday, they’ll be at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to noon

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for March can be found below:

Legacy Church of God

  • March 16 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Midtown Manor

  • March 17 – 10 a.m. to noon

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • March 19 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

  • March 23 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • March 24 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.