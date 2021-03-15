WFAFB raises awareness for growing need in community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls area’s need for food assistance has grown.
Simon Welch, Marketing Director at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, said there is a large amount of food insecurity in Wichita Falls.
“As you can see on my shirt, one in six people are food insecure,” said Welch. “With the pandemic and recent storms, we don’t know what that number might have increased to.”
The food bank said they’ve combated the growing need by expanding and by hosting an emergency food distribution after the winter weather storm.
“After the winter storms, we passed out 31,000 pounds of food and that equals to about 295 families with groceries,” said Welch.
Mobile Pantries are successful, Welch said, because they’re more “open” than visiting an agency and because they’re thoughtfully scheduled.
WFAFB expects the the need to keep growing as direct effects of a pandemic and the winter weather storm.
The food bank says they’ve received generous contributions but as the need continues to grow, they will need more.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.