City of WF has done “woeful job maintaining an effective pay structure” according to survey

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a year of researching every job in the city of Wichita Falls, a survey found - in the jobs it looked at - 90.7 percent of them were underpaid.
“The city, to be quite frank, and I hope this doesn’t offend anybody or anyone, has done a woeful job of maintaining an effective pay structure,” Russell Campbell, a senior consultant with Management Advisory Group, said.
Management Advisory Group looked at every city position from the city manager down. Of the 318 positions outside of public safety, only six had starting salaries that were above average. The rest were found to be very underpaid.
Campbell said it’s having impacts all across the city.
He found there was poor morale outside of public safety and an increase in turnover.
He said his biggest issue was with where the city was putting that money.
“So you’re spending multis of millions of dollars to build this cutting edge water treatment plant,” he told the council at his presentation Tuesday morning, “but you won’t elevate the starting pay of an operator $2.50 so you can go out and get somebody that’s qualified and competent to fill the job.”
His recommendation: every employee receiving a two-percent cost of living adjustment and full implementation of a step-based wage increase plan. In total, this would cost the city $2.9 million.
Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said a large survey like this had been a long time coming for the city.
“We need to have this to take a hard outside look at our pay structure. Just like Councilor Whiteley said, this isn’t something that’s coming as a big surprise to us we just want to know to what extent,” he said.
Campbell said the changes are necessary if the city wants to keep growing.
“You’ve got to pay people fair and equitable wages if you want them to come work for the organization and stay,” he said.
The city will meet in a couple of weeks to discuss the strategic plan. The budget will be presented to the council in July.
