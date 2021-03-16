Dozens of K-9′s participate in patrol and detector field trials this week

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - K-9 units are training this week in Vernon for certification while adding in some fun.
“Each dog and handler are competing against each other so that bit of friendly competition is there,” said Josh New, K-9 officer with Abilene Police Department.
One at a time, a K-9 and their partner make their way down the field at Vernon Football Stadium to show off their skills.
“The judges are there to make sure that the dogs are doing what they are supposed to be doing to be able to certify to be on the streets to perform police work on the streets,” said Quinton Hall, K-9 officer with Vernon Police Department.
Monday they started with basics of obedience and agility which are foundations for the next days skills test.
“Tomorrow is the bread and butter of what we do and that’s where all the hard work goes into but that hard work doesn’t happen without your basic skills like obedience,” said New.
K-9 officers look forward to certifying the dogs every year.
“I like putting my dog through agility and watching him do the obstacles and everything. And the apprehension,” said Hall.
“I guess my favorite part of it is the comradery we have with the different agencies. It’s always fun once a year we get together and hangout and then compete,” said New.
As hosts, the Vernon Police Department extends their gratitude to Vernon ISD.
“You know, you have to get vehicles lined up to be able to run on vehicles. You have to find places to do rooms and if it weren’t for Vernon ISD in a smaller community, it would be harder to find stuff to do that so we’re very much appreciative of them for allowing us to do this here,” said Hall.
The public can watch the trials Tuesday beginning at 9:30 a.m. It’s located at Vernon ISD Football Field.
