HHH registration opens April 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hotter’N Hell Hundred’s 40th anniversary is planned as a live event in 2021.
Organizers with HHH said, “This year we have again attempted to simplify the registration process for the HH100 event weekend by including HHH Endurance Rides and the Wichita Falls Streams & Valleys Wee-Chi-Tah Trail activities on the same BikeReg page.”
The annual cycling event which takes places in Texas’ historically hottest month is scheduled on August 26 through August 29.
Registration for this event begins on April 1., by clicking here.
